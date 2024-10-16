WCLA completes conservation project of Lahori Gate in 11 months

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has completed the conservation project of the Lohari Gate, which is one of the 13 gates in the walled city of Lahore, at an estimated cost of Rs 19.08 million.

The project was initiated on November 7, 2023, and it was completed in 11 months. The Lohari Gate is a well-known landmark in the city, which some historians say was named after the “Lohar” (blacksmith or ironsmith) community of craftsmen who made objects primarily from iron or steel.

According to an official of WCLA, the objective of conserving the Lohari Gate was to preserve the heritage of the walled city so that it stays intact for the historical and cultural exploration of the region. In the conservation project, the process of surface rendering was done on the gate while the structure of the gate was consolidated.

Similarly, fresco-lining on the gate was renovated to give the actual outlook of the gate and the floor around the gate was repaired for the smooth access of the visitors. Moreover, the cemented fortification, also known as “pucca qila”, has been done to the wall and roof of the gate. Apart from this, commercial activity around the gate has ceased, and all the encroachment construction has been removed. Moreover, the WCLA has also worked on the electricity of the region; it has taken some significant steps to provide electricity for the neighbouring households and bazaars inside the gate.

Commenting on the project, WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that the restoration of the Lohari Gate, one of Old Lahore's oldest and most cherished landmarks, underscores our dedication to preserving the cultural legacy of the city. “It stands as a vital piece of our heritage, and its preservation is a testament to our commitment to safeguarding Lahore's rich history. By conserving this gateway, we are not only honouring its architectural significance but also positioning it, alongside other historic sites in old Lahore, as a key attraction for tourism and a valuable resource for historical study”, he added.

Before the WCLA undertook its supervision, the Gate was in dilapidated condition, which had badly harmed its actual outlook and structure. On the completion of this project, Tania Qureshi, WCLA Director of Media and Marketing, said, “Our ongoing efforts to protect the nation’s cultural history are exemplified by our preservation work in Old Lahore, particularly at the Lohari Gate. During its renovation, we ensured that the gate's unique craftsmanship was meticulously retained and revitalised. The Authority is resolute in its mission to undertake further projects that uphold and celebrate our heritage.”

