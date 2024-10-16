AGL 38.97 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.86%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-16

LHC seeks report from FIA on all cases against IK’s sisters

Recorder Report Published 16 Oct, 2024 06:58am

LAHOIRE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought report from the FIA till October 21 on a petition of Shahraiz Khan seeking details of all cases against her mother Aleema Khan and aunt Uzma Khan, sisters of PTI founding Chairman Imran Khan.

Earlier, a law officer submitted a report on behalf of Inspector General of Punjab Police which revealed that total ten cases against Aleema Khan and five against Uzma Khan are registered in different police station in Punjab.

The report said seven cases are registered against Aleema in Lahore and two in district Attock while three cases are registered against Uzma Khan in Lahore and two in Attack.

The law officer representing the FIA sought time to submit the details of the cases registered against the two sisters.

The court adjourned the proceedings till next hearing and directed the law officer to submit the report by next hearing positively.

The petitioner pleaded in her petition that Khan’s sisters were on a physical remand in a case lodged against them in Islamabad while suspecting they might be arrested in any other case.

She, therefore, asked the court to direct the respondents to provide details of all the cases against her mother and aunt.

She also asked the court to direct the respondent not to arrest her mother and aunt in unknown cases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

