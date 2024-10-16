Kazakhstan PM arrives

ISLAMABAD: To attend the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Pakistan, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Oljas Bektenov, arrived at Islamabad Airport on Tuesday, where he was welcomed by Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan.

He was given a warm welcome while a bouquet was presented to him.

Talking on this occasion, Aleem Khan said that we attach special importance to bilateral relations with the Central Asian States and will promote trade and business activities with Kazakhstan and other countries.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Oljas Bektenov said that Pakistan and Kazakhstan are good partners and can be more useful for each other in the future.

It is noteworthy that Aleem Khan will also be the Minister of Hospitality during the stay of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Oljas Bektenov.

