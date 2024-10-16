AGL 38.81 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.44%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-16

CM seeks details of illegal housing schemes from LDA

Recorder Report Published October 16, 2024 Updated October 16, 2024 08:53am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has sought details about illegal housing schemes from LDA. The CM chaired a special meeting in which the proposal to impose a ban with regard to selling of plot files on illegal housing schemes was reviewed. DG LDA was directed to submit a report within 15 days in this regard.

The CM directed the development institutions to submit a comprehensive plan to fill the potholes of roads in Lahore. “LDA Development and CM Initiative” were comprehensively reviewed in the meeting.

The CM was apprised in a detailed briefing about the ‘Lahore Shop and Drop Tramway’ that the 8.2-km long tram will pass through Kalma Chowk, Main Boulevard, Hussain Chowk, M.M. Alam Road, Mini Market and other areas. About five trams will be operated simultaneously and trams will be available after every two minutes at every stop.

A briefing was also given about the project of construction of special road from Karim Block to Motorway. The proposal to demolish Data Nagar flyover in view of its dilapidated condition was reviewed in the meeting. ‘LDA Road Network Restructuring Plan’ was also submitted in the meeting.

Senator Pervez Rashid, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari, Vice Chairman LDA Mian Marghub Ahmed, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Housing, DG LDA and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

Moreover, the Chief Minister said that holding the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit Conference in Pakistan is a historic step. This meeting will play a pivotal role in the development and prosperity of the region, she said, adding: “The vision of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif enabled Pakistan to come out of global isolation and gave Pakistan a strong diplomatic position as well. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif worked tirelessly for effective diplomacy and I pay tribute to him.”

The CM said, “The Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting provides a golden opportunity for the countries of the region to promote mutual cooperation and bilateral trade. The forum will provide an opportunity to adopt a common strategy on key issues such as climate change, economy, terrorism and extremism.”

