Pakistan Print 2024-10-16

Minister opens upgraded CPLC Call Centre

Recorder Report Published October 16, 2024 Updated October 16, 2024 08:58am

KARACHI Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar has inaugurated the upgraded CPLC Call Center 1102 during his visit to CPLC and appreciated the role of CPLC in combating crime.

CPLC Chief Zubair Habib, during the briefing, informed that CPLC handles data on prison inmates, Zainab Alert, identification of dead bodies, and crimes like kidnapping for ransom.

He highlighted the efforts and steps taken by CPLC to make these processes successful and effective. On this occasion, the CPLC Chief also presented key recommendations regarding the institution, to which the Sindh Home Minister assured full cooperation and support.

The Sindh Home Minister emphasized that further upgrading of CPLC is essential for better and more effective results, and in this regard, the Government of Sindh is ready to provide all possible support and assistance. He directed the IG Sindh to submit comprehensive recommendations regarding the installation of cameras in procession routes, police lines, police stations, and, as well as the provision of drones, so that necessary actions can be taken for approval and budgetary allocation in the upcoming financial year. He further stated that immediate and positive response to complaints received at Police 15 is necessary to build public trust in the police. Moreover, the Safe City Project is essential for both Sindh and Karachi, as the use of technology is key to success in the fight against crime.

