Special song to welcome SCO summit guests

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday released a special song to warmly welcome the distinguished guests attending the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, hosted by Pakistan.

The song showcases the country’s vibrant cultural heritage and deep-rooted tradition of hospitality, offering a glimpse of Pakistan’s beautiful landscapes, historic landmarks, and diverse culture.

Performed by renowned singer Umair Jaswal, the song reflects the spirit of hospitality and the pride of the Pakistani people in welcoming the SCO heads of state. It also highlights the dedication and hard work of the nation in its journey towards development.

Pakistan has been a member of the SCO since June 2017, when the country joined under the leadership of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Seven years later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is hosting the prestigious summit, continuing Pakistan’s vision of economic progress, security, and peace on both the regional and global levels.

The ministry expressed hope that the song will help introduce Pakistan’s rich culture to the foreign guests and foster greater affection for the country.

