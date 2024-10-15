AGL 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.49%)
AIRLINK 141.00 Increased By ▲ 6.43 (4.78%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
DFML 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.58%)
DGKC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
FCCL 29.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
FFBL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.89%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
HUBC 98.69 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.49%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
KOSM 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (8.84%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.1%)
NBP 68.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.15%)
OGDC 169.50 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.5%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PIBTL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.67%)
PPL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
PRL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.1%)
PTC 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.56%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.52%)
TELE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.62%)
TOMCL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.29%)
TPLP 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.71%)
TREET 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.37%)
TRG 44.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,133 Increased By 65.3 (0.72%)
BR30 27,264 Increased By 238.1 (0.88%)
KSE100 85,840 Increased By 579 (0.68%)
KSE30 27,234 Increased By 222.5 (0.82%)
Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares drop as prospect of delayed domestic rate cuts dulls sentiment

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2024 04:53pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares closed lower on Tuesday, with auto shares leading losses due to expectations of delayed domestic rate cuts while metals declined tracking a fall in global prices.

The Nifty 50 index fell 0.28% to 25,057.35 points as of 3:30 p.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.2% to 81,820.12.

The prospect that a domestic rate cut may be delayed to early 2025 from December, following a spike in retail inflation for September, has dulled overall market sentiment, two analysts said.

Eight of the 13 sub-sectors closed lower. Stocks of automakers, who are heavily dependent on customers taking on bank loans, fell 0.8%.

Metals lost 1.4%, tracking a fall in global prices, as uncertainty about top consumer China’s economic recovery weighed following a detail-thin stimulus announcement over the weekend.

Reliance Industries - the second-heaviest stock on the Nifty 50 - fell 2% after reporting a drop in second-quarter profit on Monday after the markets closed.

Indian shares set to track Asian peers higher

HDFC Life Insurance Company closed 3.6% lower after reporting a lower value for new business (VNB) margin for the half year ended Sept. 30. The stock was the top percentage loser on the benchmark Nifty 50.

Inflation worries overshadowed gains in oil marketing companies and paint makers, triggered by a slide in global oil prices after a media report said Israel is willing not to strike Iranian oil targets, easing fears of supply disruption.

Lower oil prices bear well for India, the world’s third-largest importer.

Hyundai India’s $3.3 billion IPO, the country’s biggest share sale, opened for retail buyers and was subscribed 16% as of 3:30 p.m. IST. The bidding process will run till Thursday.

Among individual stocks, Garuda Construction and Engineering soared 12% in debut trade.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares drop as prospect of delayed domestic rate cuts dulls sentiment

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Oil plunges 4% as Iran supply disruption concerns ease, demand outlook weakens

July-September: PTCL sustains Rs6.3bn in losses

Pakistan’s SLGL secures transport services deal with Maersk

Israel will listen to US but make own decisions, Netanyahu’s office says

Gwadar International Airport virtually inaugurated: Currency swap among 14 accords inked with China

Economy, trade, environment and socio-cultural linkages: Key decisions to be taken to boost intra-SCO ties

Gold price per tola decreases Rs700 in Pakistan

Failure to clear power sector receivables: Fearing credit loss, CPPA-G seeks extension of IFRS-9 exemption

Sindh launches Hari Card: Bilawal for equal provincial representation, judicial reforms

Read more stories