AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.12%)
AIRLINK 140.99 Increased By ▲ 6.42 (4.77%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.02%)
DFML 45.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
DGKC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
FCCL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
FFBL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
FFL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
KOSM 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.24%)
NBP 69.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.79%)
OGDC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.5%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.86%)
PIBTL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
PPL 129.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.5%)
PRL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.74%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.21%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
TOMCL 34.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
TPLP 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
TREET 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,028 Decreased By -39.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 26,741 Decreased By -284.2 (-1.05%)
KSE100 85,070 Decreased By -191.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 26,921 Decreased By -90.6 (-0.34%)
Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to hold near all-time low amid dollar’s climb to over 2-month high

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2024 12:05pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to open mostly unchanged on Tuesday, holding near its all-time low, with the dollar making its way to the highest in more than two months.

The decline in oil prices alongside expectations that the Reserve Bank of India will intervene are likely to counter the dollar’s rally.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open nearly flat from 84.06 in the previous session. The currency dipped to a lifetime low of 84.0750 on Monday.

The dollar index touched 103.36 on Monday, the highest level in more than two months. Asian currencies were down with the offshore Chinese yuan weakening to 7.11 to the US dollar and the Japanese yen just shy of 150.

The dollar index is now more than 3% higher than its recent lows, following the change in expectations on the size of the Federal Reserve’s next rate cut.

Investors have priced out the likelihood of another 50-basis-point cut after the robust US jobs report.

The dollar is firm with Fed rate cut expectations remaining muted, said Srinivas Puni, managing director at QuantArt Market Solutions.

Indian rupee slips to record low

“USD/INR is meandering around the 84 zone, with no real momentum on the upside.”

The RBI has made it evident that the rupee weakening past 84 does not mean that they were prepared to loosen their stranglehold on the currency, according to traders.

The US jobless claims data, due Thursday, is the next key print that the market participants are eyeing, given the Fed’s focus on the labour market.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee to hold near all-time low amid dollar’s climb to over 2-month high

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Gwadar International Airport virtually inaugurated: Currency swap among 14 accords inked with China

Economy, trade, environment and socio-cultural linkages: Key decisions to be taken to boost intra-SCO ties

Failure to clear power sector receivables: Fearing credit loss, CPPA-G seeks extension of IFRS-9 exemption

Oil falls as demand outlook weakens, Iran supply disruption concerns ease

Sindh launches Hari Card: Bilawal for equal provincial representation, judicial reforms

Pakistan’s SLGL secures transport services deal with Maersk

July-September: PTCL sustains Rs6.3bn in losses

To be shared with IMF: MoF asks ministries to submit 17 SOEs’ makeover plans

Sales tax fraud: Five senior companies’ officials held

Read more stories