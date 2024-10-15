AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.12%)
Markets

Indonesia rice output seen down 2.43% in 2024, statistics bureau says

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2024 10:54am

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s rice output in 2024 is estimated at 30.34 million metric tons, down 2.43% from last year, data from the country’s statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.

The harvest area of rice this year is estimated to shrink by 1.64% to 10.05 million hectares (24.8 million acres).

Most of the output decline was seen in the January-April period, when production dropped nearly 15% from the same period in 2023.

Rice prices drop in top hubs as supply surges after Indian export relaxations

Output in May-August had shown some recovery and the bureau said further improvement was expected over the rest of the year.

A dry weather pattern in 2023 had caused delays in planting this year, affecting production in the early months of the year.

To shore up supply, Indonesia aims to import up to 3.6 million tons of rice this year.

