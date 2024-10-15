Gwadar International Airport virtually inaugurated: Currency swap among 14 accords inked with China

ISLAMABAD: In order to further boost economic growth and productivity in multiple sectors including security, education, agriculture, human resource development and science and technology, Pakistan and China on Monday signed 13 accords including currency swap.

The signing ceremony which took place at the Prime Minister’s House, was witnessed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Chinese counterpart Chinese Premier Li Qiang – the first visit of any Chinese prime minister to Pakistan after a hiatus of 11 years. The two sides exchanged documents of 13 accords.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday virtually inaugurated Gwadar International Airport, a key component of the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Li likely to inaugurate Gwadar airport

The virtual inauguration took place at Prime Minister’s House, where the two leaders jointly unveiled the plaque with PM Sharif terming it a “gift”.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharif said the landmark achievement was all about the time-tested friendship between the two countries.

He expressed hope that completion of the airport would transform Gwadar’s economy in particular and the economy of Pakistan in general, adding the completion shows China’s commitment and dedication to support Pakistan’s economic agenda and to help develop its backward areas.

Before exchange of the documents, Prime Minister Sharif and Premier Qiang held delegation-level meeting, which was also attended by Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, where they discussed all aspects of Sino-Pak ties including economic and trade relations and cooperation under multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Earlier in the afternoon, Prime Minister Sharif received PM Qiang at Nur Khan Airbase where the foreign dignitary was given a red-carpet welcome.

An extravagant display of bilateral ties between the two countries was marked by a 21-gun salute to the visiting dignitary upon his arrival at the airbase.

The prime minister along with his cabinet members warmly received the Chinese prime minister upon his arrival at the Prime Minister’s House at the formal welcome ceremony where he was given a guard of honour before proceedings for the meeting and delegation-level talks.

According to a statement issued by the PM House, Pakistan and China exchanged documents of a handing over certificate of “Smart Classrooms Project” inked by Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.

The two sides exchanged the minutes of 13th meeting of the CPEC Joint Coordination Committee and 7th Joint Working Group on Gwadar under CPEC.

The Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, and Lou Zhaohui, the Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency exchanged a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Promoting Cooperation on Livelihood Working Group of CPEC.

Pakistan and China reached an understanding to strengthen cooperation in the fields of “Information and Communication”, “Water Conservancy Facilities, Flood Control and Calamity Reduction”, and “Security.”

The MoUs in this regard were exchanged by Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema and Luo Zhaohui, Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency.

Cheema and Zhaohui also exchanged documents of Letters of Exchange on “Human Resource Development under the GDI” and “Assistance Programme of Fire Fighting Vehicles to Islamabad.”

Two countries exchanged a MoU on Jointly Supporting the Joint Laboratories inked by Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology Sajid Baloch and Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong.

Pakistan and China also agreed on the “Co-production of TV Programmes” and the document was signed by Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan and Chinese Ambassador Zaidong.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanvir Hussain and Jian Zaidong, Ambassador of China to Pakistan exchanged the documents of protocol on quarantine requirements of export of donkey meat to China.

Announcement of the agreement on Currency Swap Agreement between the People’s Bank of China and the State Bank of Pakistan was also made during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, in a statement after his arrival, the Chinese premier said: “As soon as I stepped off the plane, I was greeted with the warm hospitality of the Pakistani side and impressed by the profound brotherly friendship between our peoples.”

“On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I wish to convey cordial greetings and best wishes to the friendly Pakistani government and people,” said PM Qiang.

He said that Pakistan is an important developing country, an emerging market, and a major Muslim country. It is also, he said, China’s all-weather strategic cooperative partner and an ironclad friend. “China is now further deepening reform comprehensively and advancing Chinese modernisation on all fronts through high-quality development. Pakistan is also committed to its reform and development endeavour,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024