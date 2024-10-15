Rangers deployed in capital, Rawalpindi and Attock

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Interior has deployed Rangers in the federal capital, Rawalpindi and Attock in wake of protest call given by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) today (Tuesday).

According to a notification issued by interior ministry in pursuant to the request made by the Office of the Chief Commissioner, ICT, Islamabad and home

Department government of the Punjab, the federal government, in exercise of the powers conferred under Sections

4 & 5 of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and under Sections 7 (b) and 10 of Pakistan Rangers Ordinance 1959, is pleased to authorize deployment of sufficient strength of Pakistan Rangers

(Punjab/Sindh) in aid of civil powers for maintaining of Law and Order situation in ICT, Districts Rawalpindi and Attock of Punjab Province.

It says that the exact number of troops, date and area of deployment will be worked out in consultation with concerned stakeholders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024