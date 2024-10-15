Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-15

PFA disposes of 1,800 litres of substandard milk

Recorder Report Published 15 Oct, 2024 06:47am

LAHORE: In a bid to control the wicked practice of milk adulteration, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its crackdown in Lahore and disposed of 1,800 litres of substandard milk.

On the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, the dairy safety teams placed screening pickets at the entry point of Lahore and examined 237 milk carrier vehicles as well as 70 milk shops.

The PFA’s watchdog teams inspected 277,000 litres of milk quality through modern lacto scan machines meanwhile, penalized 32 milkmen with Rs224,000 cumulative fine besides issuing warning notices for improvement to others. The teams placed screening pickets at the entry points of the city including at Shahdara, Babu Sabu Interchange, Saggiyan Bridge, Gajjumata, Ada Plot and Thokar Niaz Baig.

Muhammad Asim Javed said that the authority took action against milk suppliers and disposed of 45 maunds of milk over results found not up to the mark during the screening tests. He said that DSTs found the contamination of polluted water, powder, low level of fats and lack of nutritional values in the milk.

He further said that the teams also witnessed poor cleanliness arrangements at milk shops. Apart from that, workers of the milk shops did not have medical and training certificates. The use of chemically contaminated milk poses a threat to users’ health, especially children and elders, he said.

The director general said the PFA is tightening its grip around the mafia supplying adulterated milk in the name of pure buffalo and cow’s milk. He said that indiscriminate operation would continue against substandard milk points and the mafia involved in milk adulteration would face stern action. He said that PFA is working under a zero-tolerance policy against the adulteration mafia.

He said that citizens can get milk tested free of cost by paying a visit to the nearest PFA office with 200ml raw milk.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Food Authority milk PFA adulterated milk dairy safety teams substandard milk

Comments

200 characters

PFA disposes of 1,800 litres of substandard milk

Gwadar International Airport virtually inaugurated: Currency swap among 14 accords inked with China

Economy, trade, environment and socio-cultural linkages: Key decisions to be taken to boost intra-SCO ties

Failure to clear power sector receivables: Fearing credit loss, CPPA-G seeks extension of IFRS-9 exemption

Sindh launches Hari Card: Bilawal for equal provincial representation, judicial reforms

To be shared with IMF: MoF asks ministries to submit 17 SOEs’ makeover plans

Sales tax fraud: Five senior companies’ officials held

‘Judicial dictatorship’ established in country: Punjab PA Speaker

Donations for Gaza, Lebanon: SBP opens ‘PM’s Relief Fund’ account

Sharjeel for completing Red Line BRT project ahead of schedule

Processing for change of jurisdiction of taxpayers: FBR implements FTO recommendation to introduce online module

Read more stories