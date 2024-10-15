PFA disposes of 1,800 litres of substandard milk

LAHORE: In a bid to control the wicked practice of milk adulteration, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its crackdown in Lahore and disposed of 1,800 litres of substandard milk.

On the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, the dairy safety teams placed screening pickets at the entry point of Lahore and examined 237 milk carrier vehicles as well as 70 milk shops.

The PFA’s watchdog teams inspected 277,000 litres of milk quality through modern lacto scan machines meanwhile, penalized 32 milkmen with Rs224,000 cumulative fine besides issuing warning notices for improvement to others. The teams placed screening pickets at the entry points of the city including at Shahdara, Babu Sabu Interchange, Saggiyan Bridge, Gajjumata, Ada Plot and Thokar Niaz Baig.

Muhammad Asim Javed said that the authority took action against milk suppliers and disposed of 45 maunds of milk over results found not up to the mark during the screening tests. He said that DSTs found the contamination of polluted water, powder, low level of fats and lack of nutritional values in the milk.

He further said that the teams also witnessed poor cleanliness arrangements at milk shops. Apart from that, workers of the milk shops did not have medical and training certificates. The use of chemically contaminated milk poses a threat to users’ health, especially children and elders, he said.

The director general said the PFA is tightening its grip around the mafia supplying adulterated milk in the name of pure buffalo and cow’s milk. He said that indiscriminate operation would continue against substandard milk points and the mafia involved in milk adulteration would face stern action. He said that PFA is working under a zero-tolerance policy against the adulteration mafia.

He said that citizens can get milk tested free of cost by paying a visit to the nearest PFA office with 200ml raw milk.

