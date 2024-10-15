ABHI partners with People™ to enhance employee financial wellbeing with EWA

KARACHI: ABHI has signed an agreement with People™, to offer earned wage access (EWA) to the clients of People™. This collaboration will empower employees across industries to access their earned wages in real time, promoting financial wellness and reducing financial stress.

This service will provide employees with greater financial flexibility, helping them to manage expenses, avoid debt, and improve their overall financial well-being. Additionally, employers will benefit from streamlined processes, reducing the administrative burden of handling salary advance requests and paperwork. ABHI is a leading embedded finance platform in the MENAP region.

On this partnership Rayaan Saeed, Head of Sales of ABHI, said that by providing employees with Earned Wage Access, ABHI is enabling them to take control of their finances and alleviate the stress associated with traditional payday schedules. “Integrating our EWA solution into People™'s HRMS platform not only enhances the employee experience but also underscores the importance of financial inclusivity in today’s workplace”, he added.

Abrahim Butt, Director Marketing & Product Development at People™ said that by introducing EWA in collaboration with Abhi, we are empowering workforce with greater financial flexibility and control. This collaboration enables employees to access their earned wages on demand, transforming traditional payroll systems into a tool that promotes financial wellness and security, he said and added “together with Abhi, we are pioneering a future where financial accessibility is at the forefront, ensuring that our workforce thrives in an increasingly dynamic economic landscape

As organizations around the world increasingly recognize the importance of prioritizing employee well-being, the partnership between ABHI and People™? stands as an example of employers coming together to create a positive social impact. The introduction of earned wage access through ABHI will not only enhance the employee experience but also contribute to higher employee retention and engagement for People™’s clients.

