AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.12%)
AIRLINK 140.99 Increased By ▲ 6.42 (4.77%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.02%)
DFML 45.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
DGKC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
FCCL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
FFBL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
FFL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
KOSM 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.24%)
NBP 69.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.79%)
OGDC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.5%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.86%)
PIBTL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
PPL 129.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.5%)
PRL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.74%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.21%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
TOMCL 34.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
TPLP 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
TREET 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,028 Decreased By -39.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 26,741 Decreased By -284.2 (-1.05%)
KSE100 85,070 Decreased By -191.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 26,921 Decreased By -90.6 (-0.34%)
Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-15

ABHI partners with People™ to enhance employee financial wellbeing with EWA

Recorder Report Published October 15, 2024 Updated October 15, 2024 08:53am

KARACHI: ABHI has signed an agreement with People™, to offer earned wage access (EWA) to the clients of People™. This collaboration will empower employees across industries to access their earned wages in real time, promoting financial wellness and reducing financial stress.

This service will provide employees with greater financial flexibility, helping them to manage expenses, avoid debt, and improve their overall financial well-being. Additionally, employers will benefit from streamlined processes, reducing the administrative burden of handling salary advance requests and paperwork. ABHI is a leading embedded finance platform in the MENAP region.

On this partnership Rayaan Saeed, Head of Sales of ABHI, said that by providing employees with Earned Wage Access, ABHI is enabling them to take control of their finances and alleviate the stress associated with traditional payday schedules. “Integrating our EWA solution into People™'s HRMS platform not only enhances the employee experience but also underscores the importance of financial inclusivity in today’s workplace”, he added.

Abrahim Butt, Director Marketing & Product Development at People™ said that by introducing EWA in collaboration with Abhi, we are empowering workforce with greater financial flexibility and control. This collaboration enables employees to access their earned wages on demand, transforming traditional payroll systems into a tool that promotes financial wellness and security, he said and added “together with Abhi, we are pioneering a future where financial accessibility is at the forefront, ensuring that our workforce thrives in an increasingly dynamic economic landscape

As organizations around the world increasingly recognize the importance of prioritizing employee well-being, the partnership between ABHI and People™? stands as an example of employers coming together to create a positive social impact. The introduction of earned wage access through ABHI will not only enhance the employee experience but also contribute to higher employee retention and engagement for People™’s clients.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

employees Abhi People™ earned wage access

Comments

200 characters

ABHI partners with People™ to enhance employee financial wellbeing with EWA

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Gwadar International Airport virtually inaugurated: Currency swap among 14 accords inked with China

Economy, trade, environment and socio-cultural linkages: Key decisions to be taken to boost intra-SCO ties

Failure to clear power sector receivables: Fearing credit loss, CPPA-G seeks extension of IFRS-9 exemption

Oil falls as demand outlook weakens, Iran supply disruption concerns ease

Sindh launches Hari Card: Bilawal for equal provincial representation, judicial reforms

Pakistan’s SLGL secures transport services deal with Maersk

July-September: PTCL sustains Rs6.3bn in losses

To be shared with IMF: MoF asks ministries to submit 17 SOEs’ makeover plans

Sales tax fraud: Five senior companies’ officials held

Read more stories