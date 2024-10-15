FDA, WASA, PHA, Municipal Corporation directed to solve problems of Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Chairperson Punjab Chief Minister’s Directorate of Inspection and Monitoring, Evaluation and Feedback Brigadier Babar Alauddin (retd) has said that provision of all basic amenities to the people is on the top priority of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, therefore the entire attention of Chief Minister Punjab is focused on improvement of sewerage, water supply, afforestation and development infrastructure of other public services.

He said this while addressing a special meeting of the heads of FDA, WASA, Municipal Corporation, PHA and other officers at WASA head office.

Chairperson Brigadier Babar Alauddin (retd) further said that the problems of Faisalabad are different from other districts of Punjab, so all the public services agencies FDA, WASA, PHA and Municipal Corporation should be more active to solve the problems of the citizens and prompt relief should be provided to the public with best efficiency and performance. He emphasized that the front desks should be activated in these institutions and one window desks should be established for overseas issues separately.

