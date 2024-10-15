Russian wheat export prices jump

MOSCOW: Russian wheat export prices rose last week in anticipation of lower supply after an increase in the pace of exports at the start of the season, a smaller crop and strong demand from major importers.

The price of 12.5% protein Russian new crop wheat scheduled free-on-board (FOB) with delivery in November was $230 per metric ton at the end of last week, up $7, Dmitry Rylko, head of IKAR consultancy said.

The Sovecon consultancy reported that prices for Russian wheat with the same protein content were $231-233 per ton, up from $222-224 the previous week.