Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-15

Russian wheat export prices jump

Reuters Published October 15, 2024 Updated October 15, 2024 08:40am

MOSCOW: Russian wheat export prices rose last week in anticipation of lower supply after an increase in the pace of exports at the start of the season, a smaller crop and strong demand from major importers.

The price of 12.5% protein Russian new crop wheat scheduled free-on-board (FOB) with delivery in November was $230 per metric ton at the end of last week, up $7, Dmitry Rylko, head of IKAR consultancy said.

The Sovecon consultancy reported that prices for Russian wheat with the same protein content were $231-233 per ton, up from $222-224 the previous week.

Russian wheat export wheat export prices

Comments

200 characters

Russian wheat export prices jump

Gwadar International Airport virtually inaugurated: Currency swap among 14 accords inked with China

Economy, trade, environment and socio-cultural linkages: Key decisions to be taken to boost intra-SCO ties

Failure to clear power sector receivables: Fearing credit loss, CPPA-G seeks extension of IFRS-9 exemption

Sindh launches Hari Card: Bilawal for equal provincial representation, judicial reforms

To be shared with IMF: MoF asks ministries to submit 17 SOEs’ makeover plans

Sales tax fraud: Five senior companies’ officials held

‘Judicial dictatorship’ established in country: Punjab PA Speaker

Donations for Gaza, Lebanon: SBP opens ‘PM’s Relief Fund’ account

Sharjeel for completing Red Line BRT project ahead of schedule

Processing for change of jurisdiction of taxpayers: FBR implements FTO recommendation to introduce online module

Read more stories