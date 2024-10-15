Tarar lists successes in foreign policy, economy

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ataullah Tarar, on Monday, highlighted Pakistan’s substantial achievements in foreign policy and economic growth over the past year.

He emphasised the country’s open stance on trade and investment, noting that Pakistan is increasingly gaining recognition on the global stage for its potential.

The minister also inaugurated the Media Facilitation Center for local and foreign media covering the upcoming SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Summit.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Federal Secretary for Information Ambreen Jan, Principal Information Officer (PIO) Mubashir Hassan, and other senior officials from the Ministry of Information.

The SCO Summit, scheduled for October 15-16, will see media representatives from Pakistan and abroad benefiting from the services provided at the Media Facilitation Center.

The center, established at the Pak-China Friendship Center, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including a computer lab, high-speed internet, digital printers, a digital studio, podcast studio, media library, and a conference room.

Comprehensive arrangements for the media have been made by the Press Information Department (PID).

Additionally, the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications has set up a digital library within the center, and an information desk has been established to assist local and foreign journalists. The center will operate 24/7 during the conference to ensure uninterrupted facilities for journalists covering the event.

In a press conference following the inauguration, Minister Tarar highlighted the recent visits of the Malaysian prime minister and a Saudi delegation to Pakistan, emphasising discussions on trade and investment during these visits. He noted that, unlike previous periods of isolation, Pakistan’s economic indicators are now improving, with inflation decreasing to 6.9 per cent, and an increase in foreign exchange reserves and IT exports. International financial institutions are now recognising Pakistan’s economic progress.

Minister Tarar also highlighted the significance of Pakistan hosting the SCO Summit, noting that it reflects the country’s important regional role. He praised China’s enduring friendship with Pakistan, mentioning that the Chinese prime minister’s recent visit marked the start of the second phase of the CPEC project. He reiterated that Pakistan will provide all possible facilities to Chinese investors.

The SCO Summit is a prestigious event for Pakistan, and the capital city of Islamabad has been beautifully decorated to mark the occasion. Minister Tarar expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Information’s team for the excellent arrangements made at the Media Facilitation Center, ensuring top-notch services for foreign journalists.

Regarding the SCO Summit, the minister mentioned that Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will present Pakistan’s stance on key issues such as Palestine and Kashmir. He condemned Israel’s war crimes in Palestine and mentioned that Pakistan has offered educational opportunities to Palestinian medical students in Pakistani institutions. Security measures have also been strengthened for Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

