PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Adiala is our Guantanamo’

“He is an equal opportunity destroyer.” “Excuse me?” “I am marveling at God-given aptitude to a single individual to multitask and achieve a level of destruction that is unparalleled in…in…”

“In human history…not that I know who you are referring to.”

“Precisely my friend, unparalleled in human history and if you want to take a guess…”

“Netanyahu of course and his facilitator referred to by the media as Genocide Joe?”

“I will give you a hint, look closer to home.”

“OK, so The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless…”

“He has been rendered incommunicado for more than a week now, so you can’t blame him for any decision taken by his party.”

“Ah, so the call to protest in D-Chowk cannot be sourced to him?”

“Indeed, but his party’s demand to let them consult with him seems…”

“Reasonable?”

“Not only reasonable but it is his right, as it is of any citizen of this country, to meet his lawyer and/or family member, it’s not as if he has been convicted yet if you know what I mean besides Adiala isn’t Guantanamo…”

“Adiala is our Guantanamo.”

“I give up, but I digress when I said he is an equal opportunity destroyer I was referring to The Brown Pope, His Containership, who took off his Interior Minister hat after he invoked Article 245, and off he went to decapitate the Pakistani team – no longer members of the team are Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and…”

“That’s consistency in policy for you because the principle out on our streets and in selection of our team is the same: punishment!”

“And the mother of all punishments is dismissal.”

“Don’t be facetious; anyway the open-heart surgery required by the team that he pledged earlier was performed successfully on Sunday now one can only hope that the post-operative measures have been taken to ensure that there is no infection…”

“We aren’t a nation too concerned with post-operative measures – we do the surgery and let others do what follows.”

“Hmmm that explains a lot.”

