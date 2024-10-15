Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-15

Ministry orders strict security measures for SCO summit

Fazal Sher Published 15 Oct, 2024 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior on Monday directed the district administration to make extraordinary security arrangements for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and prevent protests in the city.

According to a letter written by the Ministry of Interior to Chief Commissioner Islamabad, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the Ministry of Interior to ensure that no unlawful protests are held in Islamabad, especially during the SCO summit, to avert potential disruptions to peace and lockdown situation.

It says that this order was made on October 5 while hearing a petition from the Al Traders Welfare Associations Blue Area. In light of the above order, the ICT administration should take effective measures to prevent and stop any unlawful assembly or protests in the ICT specifically during the SCO summit.

The letter says to implement robust security measures to maintain law and order in Islamabad during the SCO summit. In addition, the ICT administration shall disseminate the above information for the benefit of the general public at large, it says.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Security SCO summit

Comments

200 characters

Ministry orders strict security measures for SCO summit

Gwadar International Airport virtually inaugurated: Currency swap among 14 accords inked with China

Economy, trade, environment and socio-cultural linkages: Key decisions to be taken to boost intra-SCO ties

Failure to clear power sector receivables: Fearing credit loss, CPPA-G seeks extension of IFRS-9 exemption

Sindh launches Hari Card: Bilawal for equal provincial representation, judicial reforms

To be shared with IMF: MoF asks ministries to submit 17 SOEs’ makeover plans

Sales tax fraud: Five senior companies’ officials held

‘Judicial dictatorship’ established in country: Punjab PA Speaker

Donations for Gaza, Lebanon: SBP opens ‘PM’s Relief Fund’ account

Sharjeel for completing Red Line BRT project ahead of schedule

Processing for change of jurisdiction of taxpayers: FBR implements FTO recommendation to introduce online module

Read more stories