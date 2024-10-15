Ministry orders strict security measures for SCO summit

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior on Monday directed the district administration to make extraordinary security arrangements for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and prevent protests in the city.

According to a letter written by the Ministry of Interior to Chief Commissioner Islamabad, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the Ministry of Interior to ensure that no unlawful protests are held in Islamabad, especially during the SCO summit, to avert potential disruptions to peace and lockdown situation.

It says that this order was made on October 5 while hearing a petition from the Al Traders Welfare Associations Blue Area. In light of the above order, the ICT administration should take effective measures to prevent and stop any unlawful assembly or protests in the ICT specifically during the SCO summit.

The letter says to implement robust security measures to maintain law and order in Islamabad during the SCO summit. In addition, the ICT administration shall disseminate the above information for the benefit of the general public at large, it says.

