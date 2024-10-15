Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Light rain forecast for lower Sindh

Published 15 Oct, 2024

KARACHI: The weather depression over the Central Arabian Sea is expected to travel to Oman coast as it produced light rain in lower Sindh in its wake on Monday, the Met Office said.

Karachi saw a significant drop in temperatures to 35 Celsius with a short spell of light rain and clouds covering the skies. Humidity remained 42 percent during the day, it said.

The metropolis is likely to experience hot and dry weather on Tuesday as maximum temperatures may range between 36 Celsius and 38 Celsius with 60 percent humidity.

