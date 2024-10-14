AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-14

Govt may collect Rs300bn from agri tax

Sohail Sarfraz Published 14 Oct, 2024 06:24am

ISLAMABAD: The government can collect a maximum amount of Rs 300 billion from agriculture income tax with the help of provinces.

Sources told Business Recorder that the agricultural income tax has the potential of nearly Rs300 billion. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has asked the provinces to adopt federal schedule of income tax for collection of agricultural income tax.

The provincial governments shall amend the Agricultural Income Tax (AIT) regimes to fully align them, through necessary legislative changes, with the Federal Personal Income (small farmers) and Corporate Income (Commercial Agriculture) tax regimes and begin taxation of agricultural income under this new regime from January 1, 2025.

Reforms in agri income tax regimes: IMF urges provinces to implement commitment

The provincial governments shall transition the services GST from a positive list to a negative list approach to combat tax evasion to take effect from the start of 2025-26.

Provinces aim to collectively raise revenues from corporate tax in agriculture and GST on services combined with provincial tax effort in expanding additional areas of revenue collection and develop, implement and collect revenue under a common approach to property taxation.

The provincial governments shall also implement the necessary administrative reforms to narrow the tax compliance gap, including for the general sales tax (GST).

National Tax Council terms of reference will be expanded to include the design of the relevant tax measures including property tax and the necessary legal and administrative changes to implement them, sources added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Agriculture Taxes Federal Government Farmers property tax tax collection GST income tax revenue collection agriculture income tax tax regime Agriculture tax

Comments

200 characters

Govt may collect Rs300bn from agri tax

Chinese PM due today

Govt stops payments to 18 IPPs ahead of negotiations?

Govt decides to divide NTDC into two entities

Complaints against bureaucracy: cell made to facilitate NAB

Punjab Governor should not interfere in admin matters: minister

Last day for submission of income tax returns today: FBR

Constitutional amendment not being done in haste: Bilawal

One killed as police clash with marchers from civil society, TLP

Pakistan all set to host 23rd SCO meeting in Islamabad: Deputy PM Dar

Read more stories