AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-14

Constitutional amendment not being done in haste: Bilawal

Press Release Published 14 Oct, 2024 06:24am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a message on X (formerly Twitter) said that the 26th Constitutional Amendment is not being done in haste and it is long overdue.

Chairman PPP wrote: “We never legislate or amend the constitution at a whim like dictators and judges have so easily done. We work towards our goals for generations. It took us 30 years to restore what we could of 1973 constitution in the 18th Amendment. It has taken us almost 2 decades to get to the point we can undo the damage done by 19th Amendment and PCO CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry’s judicialisation of politics.”

Justice Patel was one of four honourable judges who acquitted Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and refused to be party to his judicial murder.

Bilawal seeks public feedback on amendments draft

He held that there wasn’t the evidence to convict Quaid-e-Awam, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and he did not consider approver as a reliable witness. Justice Dorab Patel also said that the trial of Shaheed Bhutto in the High Court in his absence was flawed. This is something that took the Supreme Court of Pakistan 45 years to recognize, Chairman Bilawal wrote.

Justice Patel was former Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, and Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He was also the co-founder of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and amongst the founding members of the Asian Human Rights commission. Justice Patel refused to take Dictator Zia’s PCO oath in 1981 choosing instead to resign.

Had he not he would have become the Chief Justice of Pakistan. Justice Patel proposed the idea of a constitutional court to his colleagues at Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Asma Jahangir and IA Rehman who agreed with him.

Our history is inconvenient for those who think Pakistani politics begins with the cricket World Cup and culminates in ‘Imran/ General Faiz Inqalab’. Our commitment to our, constitutional evolution, manifesto and Charter of Democracy remains consistent despite the changing faces of Prime ministers, justices and establishment, Bilawal stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP SC Pakistan Peoples Party Constitution PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari constitutional court constitutional amendment 26th Constitutional Amendment

Comments

200 characters

Constitutional amendment not being done in haste: Bilawal

Forex reserves will touch $11bn in two weeks: Aurangzeb

Chinese PM due today

Govt stops payments to 18 IPPs ahead of negotiations?

Govt decides to divide NTDC into two entities

Complaints against bureaucracy: cell made to facilitate NAB

Punjab Governor should not interfere in admin matters: minister

Last day for submission of income tax returns today: FBR

One killed as police clash with marchers from civil society, TLP

Pakistan all set to host 23rd SCO meeting in Islamabad: Deputy PM Dar

Read more stories