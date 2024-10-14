Number of beneficiaries will soar to 10m by year: BISP chairperson

FAISALABAD: The number of beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) would jump to 10 million from existing 9.3 million by the end of this year as the prime minister has provided more funding for it, said Rubina Khalid, Chairperson BISP.

Addressing the business community at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), she said that this programme provides partial relief to the poorest of the poor families to bridge difference between their income and expenditures. She said that she was contemplating to promote a skilled development programme under BISP to gradually drag out registered families from abysmal poverty. She said that earlier “Waseela-e-Rozgar Scheme” was launched but it was abundant in its nestling stage.

“We are again considering to restart it by equipping children of registered families particularly girls to get market driven skills with the support of BISP,” she said and added that the ultimate objective of her visit to FCCI was to identify the areas where these children could be absorbed instantly.

She said that this skilled human resource could also start their own businesses or could be exported abroad to earn precious foreign exchange for the country. She said that currently many institutions are providing skill training but it is not targeted. She said that we would provide targeted training so that these children could get respectable jobs without any hassle.

Responding to a question, she said that currently two banks are authorized to disburse financial assistance which was causing problems for the large numbers of beneficiaries. She said that BISP was contemplating to authorize 6 banks for this purpose in addition to transferring approved stipend in their bank accounts without any human intervention. She further said that new applications are also being entertained but they have to provide their CNIC, “B” Form and Electricity Bill etc.

