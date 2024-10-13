AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
Bilawal seeks public feedback on amendments draft

Naveed Butt Published 13 Oct, 2024 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has shared the draft of the constitutional amendments proposed by the PPP and has also invited meaningful feedback from the public.

In a message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, the PPP Chairman wrote that this draft was shared with the government months ago and with the JUI-F weeks ago and recently with the high-powered parliamentary committee. He said that this proposal is to complete the Charter of Democracy’s unfinished judicial reforms agenda.

“We propose the creation of a Federal Constitutional Court, with equal representation of all federating units. The court would address all issues pertaining to fundamental rights, constitutional interpretation and federal/inter-provincial disputes,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wrote that “We also propose ending the process of appointment of the judges, by the judges and for the judges. Instead, by merging the judicial and parliamentary committees we give an equal role to Parliament, Judiciary and legal fraternity.”

“The PPP has already been reaching out separately to political parties, Bar associations and civil society as part of our broader countrywide engagement on this important amendment. The PPP is currently engaged in a meaningful dialogue with JUI-F, a political party from the opposition benches in an attempt to form a consensus draft. We hope a joint draft can be formed as a result to form the basis of a broader consensus of political parties to pass the 26th Constitutional Amendment,” he said.

