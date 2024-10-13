AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
Constitutional matters: JUI-F proposes govt to form constitutional bench instead of Federal Constitutional Court

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 13 Oct, 2024 07:17am

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Saturday proposed to the government to form a constitutional bench instead of establishing a separate court - Federal Constitutional Court - to hear constitutional matters.

The suggestion from JUI-F comes during a meeting of the special parliamentary committee headed by Khursheed Shah formed to discuss the contentious constitutional amendment.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PTI senior leader Asad Qaiser attended the crucial meeting via video link, while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari skipped the meeting.

Hoping to reach a consensus with the PPP on a joint draft, JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza said the drafts prepared by the two parties had just one difference of constitutional court and constitutional bench. Otherwise, he added, his party had no objection to the PPP’s rest of the draft.

Meanwhile, the special parliamentary committee’s meeting was adjourned till October 17, as a sub-committee was formed to contemplate all the drafts pertaining to the constitutional amendment.

The sub-committee will submit its report to the main committee.

It is pertinent here to mention that, JUI-F chief Fazl on Friday showed a willingness to support the government’s “constitutional package” with “ifs and buts”, while stressing the need for building consensus among all political forces.

After the meeting, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said that her party is trying to bring the constitutional amendment with consensus.

She also blasted the PTI for its planned protest on Oct 15 during SCO moot, saying it is bizarre and shameful on part of the PTI.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

