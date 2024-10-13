AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
Pakistan

SFA conducts major operation in Hyderabad

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2024 07:28am

HYDERABAD: On the directives of Director General Sindh Food Authority, Muzamil Hussain Halepoto, the Sindh Food Authority conducted a major operation in Hyderabad.

Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad, Hataf Siyal, and Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority, Faisal Soomro and Food safety officer Mehwish Usman raided a shop located on Sheikh Ayaz Road, Qasimabad, and seized a large quantity of spoiled cooking oil. A total of 4,500 liters of spoiled cooking oil was confiscated and disposed of.

This operation highlights the administration’s ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of food items in the market.

Furthermore, this action by the Sindh Food Authority reflects its commitment to ensuring food safety and security for the people of the province. The Sindh Food Authority is consistently taking steps to provide the public with high-quality and safe food items, ensuring the health and well-being of the people of Sindh.

Hyderabad Sindh Food Authority SFA

