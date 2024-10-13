‘Modern treatment facilities available at LGH’

LAHORE: All types of diseases related to Urology are being treated in Lahore General Hospital (LGH) with the help of modern technology instead of traditional surgery.

Former President of Pakistan Association of Urological Surgeons (PAUS) Dr. Mumtaz Ahmed, said this while addressing the participants of the two-days training course organized for Urologists at LGH under the Health Education Program PAUS Lahore Chapter and PGMI.

FCPS Part 2 and MS Urology students from across the country are attending training course who are going to participate in the upcoming exam to become future consultants.

Senior medical teachers of Urology including Prof Dr Mumtaz Ahmed, Prof Muhammad Nazir, Prof Fawad Nasrullah, Prof Fazal Niazi, Prof Hafiz Shahzad, Prof Nawaz Bhatti and others shared their knowledge, experiences with the course participants.

Prof Dr Mumtaz Ahmed and Prof Khizar Hayat Gondal while talking to the media said that the young doctors will enter the field of practice after passing exams so they will have important responsibilities of treating and counselling patients on their shoulders to fulfil their professional duties with hard work and dedication. They further said that young doctors should specialize in Urology and Nephrology to ensure prevention of kidney and bladder diseases and better care of patients.

Prof Dr Mumtaz Ahmad said that due to adulteration of food items, lack of clean drinking water, environmental pollution, kidney and urinary diseases are increasing day by day and cases of kidney failure are also becoming common.

He further said that considering this situation, the relevant institutions not only need to work quickly to eradicate adulteration but also enhance the number of experts of kidney and bladder diseases in the health department so that the patients can be treated satisfactorily.

