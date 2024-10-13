AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-13

Appellate forum rejects Customs’ appeal against release of oil tanker used in fuel smuggling

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2024 06:46am

LAHORE: The Customs Department’s has lost its appeal against the release of an oil tanker, allegedly used for smuggling High-Speed Diesel (HSD) without proper documentation.

The department alleged that the tanker was involved in smuggling HSD without proper documentation. However, the owner of the tanker claimed that they were not involved in any illicit activity.

Department had challenged the compensation tribunal decision of releasing the vehicle-in-question (oil tanker) to the owner, being lawful owner, against the payment of 20% fine on the pretext that oil tanker was very much part and parcel of the illegality and violation made by the owner.

Record had revealed that when the oil tanker was taken into custody there was nobody in it, thereafter it was taken to the concerned Customs House. When a show-cause notice was issued, in response the owner of the oil tanker appeared and submitted before the Customs authorities that he had nothing to do with the HSD and stated that his oil tanker was plying on hire basis.

The relevant Appellate forum, while setting aside the order-in-original, ordered the release of the vehicle-in-question (oil tanker) to the respondent, being the lawful owner, against the payment of 20% fine.

The department pleaded that the oil tanker was an integral part of the illegality and violation committed by the respondent. However, the tribunal rejected this plea, citing that when the tanker was taken into custody, there was nobody present, and it was subsequently taken to the concerned Customs House.

In response to the show-cause notice, the owner of the oil tanker appeared and submitted before the Customs authorities that they were not involved in any smuggling activity.

The tribunal held that the owner’s presence during the investigation and their willingness to pay the fine demonstrated their commitment to resolving the issue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

customs oil tanker HSD fuel smuggling

Comments

200 characters

Appellate forum rejects Customs’ appeal against release of oil tanker used in fuel smuggling

Effective Oct 16: Substantial increase in fuel prices likely

Anti-corruption initiative faces setback: FIA allegedly starts colluding with Discos’ officials

Thar coalfield phase-II: Sindh govt sounds alarm over delay in financial close

Power tools: New customs values fixed

7 PMs, India’s EAM, Iran’s VP to attend moot

Oct 15-16 SCO summit: PM reviews preparations

Govt shares draft of proposed 26th Amendment

Dar due in Karachi today

5G spectrum auction: NERA selected for consultancy services

Amendments Bill: SC to take up petitions on 17th

Read more stories