Oct 12, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-12

SMEDA, ADB launch ‘Digital Literacy Training Programme’

Recorder Report Published 12 Oct, 2024 06:51am

LAHORE: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), has officially launched a nationwide ‘Digital Literacy Training Programme’ for women entrepreneurs across Pakistan.

This initiative seeks to equip women with essential digital skills, empowering them to harness digital platforms and tools for business growth while ensuring they are well-versed in digital security and safety.

The digital literacy training program is designed to empower women entrepreneurs by providing them with practical tools and insights to navigate the digital landscape effectively. With appropriate knowledge, women entrepreneurs will be better positioned to grow, manage, and sustain their businesses in the highly competitive, yet enabling digital world.

CEO SMEDA, Socrat Aman Rana emphasized the significance of the initiative: "The Digital Literacy Training Programme is one of our flagship initiatives to ensure that women entrepreneurs are not left behind in the digital age. There is a significant gap in access to the right digital knowledge for women in Pakistan, and this programme is designed to close that gap, empowering them to fully leverage the digital world for their business success."

The training programme has already been successfully rolled out in Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Karachi with the aim to reach women from diverse socio-economic and geographical backgrounds across Pakistan. SMEDA’s goal is to provide equitable access to this vital training, helping women entrepreneurs overcome barriers and achieve success in the digital era.

Participants in the initial phases have expressed enthusiasm about the program’s impact. Many have already begun using the new tools and techniques to conduct market research and set up online platforms, showcasing the immediate benefits of the training.

Head Women Entrepreneurship Development Department, SMEDA, Ms. Tania Buttar, stated that the programme will continue over the next six months, reaching additional regions across the country. The long-term vision includes providing extended support, helping women seamlessly integrate digital solutions into their businesses and further streamline their operational processes, ensuring sustainable growth and success for women entrepreneurs.

As the training expands, SMEDA is committed to introducing further resources to assist women in streamlining their business operations through technology, creating a more inclusive and digitally empowered entrepreneurial landscape for women in Pakistan.

