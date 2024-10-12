SECP & CDC open Investor’s weekend 2024

KARACHI: With the support and guidance of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Central Depository Company (CDC), in collaboration with leading AMCs and brokerage houses of Pakistan, has inaugurated a 3-day long “Investor Weekend 2024” event at Karachi. The 3-day event will continue until October 13, 2024.

CDC has especially organized this event to mark the World Investor Week 2024, a global initiative organized by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), dedicated to promoting investor education and protection.

The event was inaugurated by Abdul Rehman Warraich - Commissioner SECP, Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi – Commissioner SECP, Farrukh H Sabzwari – Chairman CDC, Badiuddin Akber – CEO CDC along with representatives of top asset management companies, stock brokers companies and other financial institutions.

The entire ground floor arena of Dolmen Mall Clifton will showcase Capital market participation led by CDC and SECP along with leading Asset Management Companies and Brokerage Houses, all of whom will share their expert insights and experiences with the public to assist them in making safe and informed investment decisions, thus promoting the investment culture in Pakistan.

The participating organizations include ABL Funds, AKD Securities, Al-Habib Funds, Al-Meezan Investment Management Limited, Atlas Asset Management, Faysal Funds, HBL Asset Management Limited, MCB Funds, Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX), Trust Securities and Brokerage Limited, UBL Funds and WE Financials.

CDC has invited masses to attend this 3-day event for learning key information on diverse investment avenues and how to actively participate in the financial market by making smart and informed investments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024