LGH shifts MLCs counter to forensic dept

LAHORE: The administration of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has shifted the counter of medico-legal cases (MLCs) from emergency to the forensic department on immediate basis.

Due to heavy rush of the patients in the emergency department, the health professionals often face difficulties to take care of the patients. After the shifting of the MLC counter from emergency, there would be no interruption in the treatment facilities, Medical Superintendent, LGH Dr Faryad Hussain, said.

According to him, MLCs are issued as per rules and regulations. Regular training is imparted to doctors in this regard. AMS (Admn) LGH has been deputed as focal person of MLC counter.

