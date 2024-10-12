AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-12

Hot to very hot, dry weather likely next week

Recorder Report Published 12 Oct, 2024 07:27am

KARACHI: The Met Office informed on Friday about the formation a new weather depression in the southeast Arabian Sea within the next three days, as residents endured yet another scorching day.

Hot and dry condition seared the metropolis with a maximum temperature reaching 39 Celsius and 59 humidity. In some localities, a spell of rain was also reported in the evening hours with gusty winds.

The Met indicated that the prevailing hot to very hot and dry weather is expected to run into next week with a daytime temperature ranging between 38 Celsius and 40 Celsius in Karachi.

“A low-pressure area has formed over Southeast Arabian Sea at around Latitude 17.0 N & Longitude 72.0 E at a distance of about 1000km southeast of Karachi," it added.

The existing favorable environmental conditions expected to help the new weather system transform into depression during next three days 3 days.

It may initially move towards northwest as at present, the system poses no threats to any of the country's coastlines. Hot and dry condition may also prevail in other parts of Sindh.

