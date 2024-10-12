Punjab PA speaker says…: SC decision opens doors to constitutional interference

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan on Friday said a Supreme Court decision has opened doors to constitutional interference, which has become difficult to reverse.

He was talking to media at Punjab Assembly. He emphasized that their intention was never to interfere with institutions, but parliament has the right to oversee.

Khan also stressed that without political stability, Pakistan cannot control terrorism or progress. He condemned terrorism in the country, citing the recent killing of miners in Balochistan, and attempts to discredit those fighting terrorism.

Government member Samiullah Khan said that dialogue culture has ended in society, and changes in rules aim to improve governance, not confrontation, with no intention to humiliate anyone, but to benefit the public.

Earlier, in a landmark event held at the the old Punjab Assembly building under the leadership of Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, launched its Revised Rules of Procedure. These reforms aim to enhance the Assembly’s transparency, inclusivity, and accountability, while strengthening its legislative and oversight roles.

Addressing the Session, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan emphasized the need to adapt the Constitution and procedural rules to address contemporary challenges such as extremism, inflation, and unemployment. “Parliament is where we can re-imagine governance and rebuild the social contract between the state and its citizens,” the Speaker noted. He highlighted that these reforms go beyond routine legislative work, focusing on restoring public trust in democratic institutions.

The revised rules align the Punjab Assembly with the best practices of the National Assembly, Senate, and international standards. Key amendments include opening committee hearings to the public and media, live-streaming Assembly proceedings, and providing online access to session recordings. Additionally, for the first time in Punjab Assembly’s history, members can address the House in regional languages such as Punjabi, Saraiki, Mewati, and Potohari, along with Urdu and English, reflecting the province’s linguistic diversity.

To ensure gender representation, the amendments mandate that every Standing Committee includes at least two female members, and the total number of members has been increased from 11 to 15. The reforms also support the formation of caucuses such as the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, Local Governments Caucus, and Minorities Rights Caucus, which will address specific issues within the Assembly.

One of the most significant changes is the empowerment of Assembly committees, which can now initiate inquiries independently without prior approval from the Speaker. Furthermore, the Assembly is required to publish an annual session calendar, ensuring better planning and efficiency. The Business Advisory Committee has been entrusted with overseeing ethical behavior, including the authority to suspend members if necessary.

In a historic move earlier in the day, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan inaugurated the first-ever Special Passport Desk in the Punjab Assembly’s Old Building, where Assembly members can now apply for passports directly. Senior officials, including Secretary General of the Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Amer Habib, Director Passports, Khalid Abbas, and Staff Officer to Speaker, Amad Hussain Bhalli, were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Earlier, The Punjab Saaf Pani Authority Bill 2024 has been approved by the Punjab Assembly, marking a significant step towards addressing water quality issues in the province.

Meanwhile, in the Punjab Assembly session PTI member Colonel (R) Shoaib Amir has called DPO Layyah the most corrupt person. He claimed that if needed, he can file a false case against Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan by paying money.

Shoaib Amir warned that if politicians are disrespected, they will speak out against it. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said that if someone takes the law into their own hands, he cannot do anything.

Law Minister Sahib Bharath responded, saying politicians are equal. He said that in the past when PML (N) workers were detained in Sargodha the former law minister Raja Basharat claimed that he didn’t know who took away PML-N workers.

The Speaker Punjab Assembly directed to issue production orders for arrested PTI MPAs, expressing regret over their arrest and instructed police to inform them before arresting anyone.

Speaker Assembly said that he will oversee the case of Ahshan Riaz.

PML-N MPA Ahmed Ahsan Iqbal raised objection on the banners featuring PTI founder’s images.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan ordered production orders for arrested PTI MPAs, expressing concerns over their arrest. He instructed police to inform him before arresting anyone, questioning why four to five assembly members weren’t released despite production orders.

The Speaker ensured that Law Minister will address Ahshan Riaz’s case. He will discuss the arrest of respected assembly members, stating that those arrested are honorable members of the assembly.

“No PTI MPA from Multan has been arrested, yet they come to the floor and spread misinformation. Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman responded in the house regarding land lease issues, calling for SMBR to be summoned. The Speaker of the Punjab Assembly will hold a meeting on Monday and will chair it himself.”

Pakistan People’s Party MPA Mumtaz Ali Chang, a member of the Provincial Assembly from the Pakistan People’s Party, has presented a motion in the Punjab Assembly regarding the activities of bandits in Kachhi. According to Chang, these bandits have kidnapped Bilawal Abbasi and two members of minority communities, along with seven others, including Naeem, Asif, and Bilal Salim Niazi.

Chang claimed that despite his repeated mentions of the issue of “black sheep” among police officials, around eight to ten individuals attempted to break into his sister’s house, but were repelled after an exchange of gunfire ¹. He alleged that some police officials, specifically SHOs, are in cahoots with the bandits and were involved in the firing incident at his sister’s house.

Chang questioned whether citizens of Punjab are not entitled to protection, especially considering the government’s inaction over the past three months. He stated that the bandits have kidnapped two minority laborers for ransom and claimed to have evidence of corrupt police officials collaborating with the bandits via video calls.

