AGL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.74%)
AIRLINK 131.31 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.94%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.35%)
DCL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.9%)
DFML 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-3.91%)
DGKC 79.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
FCCL 28.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FFBL 54.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.56%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 101.46 Decreased By ▼ -11.19 (-9.93%)
HUMNL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.82%)
KOSM 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-13.01%)
MLCF 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.11%)
NBP 64.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.61%)
OGDC 171.85 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.4%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 132.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.56%)
PRL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
PTC 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.34%)
SEARL 57.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.21%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
TOMCL 34.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.09%)
TPLP 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.96%)
TREET 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.82%)
TRG 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.17%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.96%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 8,992 Decreased By -92.3 (-1.02%)
BR30 26,997 Decreased By -633.5 (-2.29%)
KSE100 85,020 Decreased By -432.8 (-0.51%)
KSE30 27,011 Decreased By -137.9 (-0.51%)
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars set for a second week of losses, await China stimulus

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2024 10:02am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars are each poised to log a second straight week of declines, with their near-term outlook set to be determined by details of expected fiscal stimulus from Beijing and the impact of that stimulus on commodity prices.

Overnight, slightly hotter-than-expected US consumer inflation data did not derail expectations that the Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates by a quarter-point in November.

That was why the Aussie bounced from a three-week low overnight and was last up 0.1% at $0.6745 on Friday.

It is still down 0.7% for the week, with support now at 67 cents and the 200-day moving average of $0.6627.

The kiwi dollar traded at $0.6097, after rising 0.5% overnight to be back above its 200-day moving average of $0.6096.

It is set for a weekly drop of 1% after its central bank stepped up easing with a half-point move this week, with more cuts expected.

Critical for the two Antipodean currencies will be the amount of fiscal stimulus from Beijing to be announced on Saturday.

The latest developments in the Middle East will also be in focus as investors await Israel’s attack on Iran.

UBS said investors now expect imminent fiscal stimulus from China of between 2 trillion yuan and 10 trillion yuan ($280 billion to $1.4 trillion).

“If the government announced a RMB1.5-2 trillion fiscal stimulus soon and implemented most of it quickly, we could see this year’s GDP growth reaching 4.8%,” their analysts said in a note to clients.

Australia dollar hampered by risk aversion, kiwi by rate calls

“If these measures are also followed by an additional fiscal boost in 2025 of RMB2-3 trillion, which would help stabilize the property market earlier than we currently project.”

The Aussie is often traded as a liquid proxy for the yuan as China is Australia’s top trading partner. Prices of iron ore - Australia’s biggest export item - rebounded 1.7% on Friday but were still down more than 2% in the week.

Local data on Friday showed food prices in New Zealand rose 0.5% in September, picking up from August.

Two-year swap rates rose 4 basis points to 3.6925%, and markets are now betting the next central bank rate cut will be between 50 and 25 bps, rather than the 75 and 50 bps seen earlier.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

