Palm up on rival oils; stronger ringgit, weaker crude oil caps gains

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures opened higher on Friday, tracking the strength of rival edible oils, but a stronger ringgit and weaker crude oil prices capped its gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 74 ringgit, or 1.75%, to 4,307 ringgit ($1,005.60) a metric ton during early trade. The contract has gained 0.07% for the week so far.

Fundamentals

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.95%, while its palm oil contract climbed 1.31%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.32%.