AGL 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 138.00 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.96%)
BOP 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.32%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 47.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.15%)
DGKC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.78%)
FFBL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.29%)
FFL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
HUBC 113.49 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.45%)
KOSM 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.98%)
MLCF 35.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.36%)
OGDC 168.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.4%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
PIBTL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.29%)
PPL 125.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.61%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.46%)
PTC 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.09%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TOMCL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-8.78%)
TREET 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
TRG 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.56%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,069 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.16%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By -283.9 (-1.03%)
KSE100 85,442 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 27,123 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.09%)
Oct 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-11

Malaysian palm oil slides on profit-taking

Reuters Published October 11, 2024 Updated October 11, 2024 07:28am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early gains on Thursday as profit-taking weighed on the market following the release of the Malaysia Palm Oil Board’s (MPOB) demand and supply data.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 17 ringgit, or 0.4%, to 4,235 ringgit ($987.64) a metric ton at the close.

The contract rose to about 0.78% in the afternoon but has fallen 2.49% for three consecutive sessions. Malaysian palm oil futures retreated on profit-taking following the release of the MPOB data, which the market interpreted as mildly bearish, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

“The factors influencing palm prices moving forward will be Malaysia’s October production, the direction of competing oils, and weather uncertainties in South America,” he said.

MPOB released its supply-demand data for September during the midday break. It stated that Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of September rose 6.93% from the previous month, the highest level in eight months, while crude palm oil production was down 3.80%, and palm oil exports grew 0.93%.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.2%, while its palm oil contract fell 0.23%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.09%.

Palm oil tracks price movements in rival edible oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market. The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.19% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Oil prices edged higher, underpinned by a spike in fuel demand as a major storm barrelled into Florida, with Middle East supply risks also in focus.

Brent crude futures for December were up 1.55% at $77.77 a barrel as of 1045 GMT. Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil prices

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil slides on profit-taking

At least 20 killed in attack on miners in southwestern Pakistan, police say

Awais praises army chief’s supportive role

Govt ends deals with five private IPPs

Accelerated expiry: Hubco initiates negotiated settlement pact

Non-filers, CFOs of wealthy units: Pay taxes, avoid input adjustment misuse, says Aurangzeb

Saudi team meets army chief

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign MoUs worth $2.2bn

Pakistan, KSA vow to enhance cooperation in multiple sectors

Reko Diq mines: Manara Minerals set to buy a stake: Al-Falih

Forex reserves hit 2-year high of $16bn

Read more stories