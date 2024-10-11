AGL 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 138.00 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.96%)
BOP 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.32%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 47.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.15%)
DGKC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.78%)
FFBL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.29%)
FFL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
HUBC 113.49 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.45%)
KOSM 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.98%)
MLCF 35.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.36%)
OGDC 168.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.4%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
PIBTL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.29%)
PPL 125.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.61%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.46%)
PTC 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.09%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TOMCL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-8.78%)
TREET 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
TRG 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.56%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,069 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.16%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By -283.9 (-1.03%)
KSE100 85,433 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.02%)
KSE30 27,114 Decreased By -35.3 (-0.13%)
Oct 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Chinese premier hopes Japan, China can meet halfway, keep relations on right track

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2024 09:29am

BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Qiang said he hopes Japan can meet China halfway and keep bilateral relations on the right track, state media reported, as the two countries try to ease escalating tensions in the region.

In talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Thursday on the sidelines of a conference of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Li also said he hoped China and Japan can continuously strengthen dialogue and cooperation, according to the official Xinhua news agency on Friday.

Li noted that the two countries should jointly safeguard the stability and smooth flow of industrial and supply chains and the global free trade system.

Li made the comments after the leaders’ meetings on East Asia cooperation held in Vientiane, Laos, Xinhua news reported.

China Premier Li says to expand imports from Indonesia

Ishiba said his country is willing to work with China to strengthen high-level exchanges, intensify dialogue and communication at all levels, and resolve pending issues through consultation.

The meeting comes days after China’s top diplomat had a phone call with Japan’s new foreign minister over several issues affecting the two countries, as tensions rose over China’s increased military activity near Japan’s territorial waters.

China Japan asean Association of Southeast Asian Nations Li Qiang Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba

Comments

200 characters

Chinese premier hopes Japan, China can meet halfway, keep relations on right track

At least 20 killed in attack on miners in southwestern Pakistan, police say

Awais praises army chief’s supportive role

Govt ends deals with five private IPPs

Accelerated expiry: Hubco initiates negotiated settlement pact

Non-filers, CFOs of wealthy units: Pay taxes, avoid input adjustment misuse, says Aurangzeb

Saudi team meets army chief

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign MoUs worth $2.2bn

Pakistan, KSA vow to enhance cooperation in multiple sectors

Reko Diq mines: Manara Minerals set to buy a stake: Al-Falih

Forex reserves hit 2-year high of $16bn

Read more stories