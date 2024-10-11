Chinese premier hopes Japan, China can meet halfway, keep relations on right track

BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Qiang said he hopes Japan can meet China halfway and keep bilateral relations on the right track, state media reported, as the two countries try to ease escalating tensions in the region.

In talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Thursday on the sidelines of a conference of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Li also said he hoped China and Japan can continuously strengthen dialogue and cooperation, according to the official Xinhua news agency on Friday.

Li noted that the two countries should jointly safeguard the stability and smooth flow of industrial and supply chains and the global free trade system.

Li made the comments after the leaders’ meetings on East Asia cooperation held in Vientiane, Laos, Xinhua news reported.

Ishiba said his country is willing to work with China to strengthen high-level exchanges, intensify dialogue and communication at all levels, and resolve pending issues through consultation.

The meeting comes days after China’s top diplomat had a phone call with Japan’s new foreign minister over several issues affecting the two countries, as tensions rose over China’s increased military activity near Japan’s territorial waters.