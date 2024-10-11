AGL 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 138.00 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.96%)
BOP 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.32%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 47.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.15%)
DGKC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.78%)
FFBL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.29%)
FFL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
HUBC 113.49 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.45%)
KOSM 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.98%)
MLCF 35.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.36%)
OGDC 168.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.4%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
PIBTL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.29%)
PPL 125.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.61%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.46%)
PTC 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.09%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TOMCL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-8.78%)
TREET 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
TRG 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.56%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,069 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.16%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By -283.9 (-1.03%)
KSE100 85,425 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.03%)
KSE30 27,114 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.13%)
Oct 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-11

China to work with Pakistan to protect Chinese personnel

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2024 06:30am

BEIJING: China said on Thursday it would work with Pakistan to protect the safety and security of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan, following the killing of two Chinese engineers claimed by a separatist militant group on Sunday.

Mao Ning, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, said she was not aware of reports that Pakistani authorities are seeking to curb movements of Chinese citizens during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting next week because of a security risk from militant groups targeting them.

SCO Chinese engineers China and Pakistan security measures

Comments

200 characters

China to work with Pakistan to protect Chinese personnel

At least 20 killed in attack on miners in southwestern Pakistan, police say

Awais praises army chief’s supportive role

Govt ends deals with five private IPPs

Accelerated expiry: Hubco initiates negotiated settlement pact

Non-filers, CFOs of wealthy units: Pay taxes, avoid input adjustment misuse, says Aurangzeb

Saudi team meets army chief

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign MoUs worth $2.2bn

Pakistan, KSA vow to enhance cooperation in multiple sectors

Reko Diq mines: Manara Minerals set to buy a stake: Al-Falih

Forex reserves hit 2-year high of $16bn

Read more stories