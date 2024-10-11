AGL 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 138.00 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.96%)
BOP 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.32%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 47.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.15%)
DGKC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.78%)
FFBL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.29%)
FFL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
HUBC 113.49 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.45%)
KOSM 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.98%)
MLCF 35.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.36%)
OGDC 168.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.4%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
PIBTL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.29%)
PPL 125.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.61%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.46%)
PTC 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.09%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TOMCL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-8.78%)
TREET 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
TRG 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.56%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,088 Increased By 4.2 (0.05%)
BR30 27,459 Decreased By -171.6 (-0.62%)
KSE100 85,611 Increased By 158.2 (0.19%)
KSE30 27,179 Increased By 29.7 (0.11%)
Markets Print 2024-10-11

Chicago wheat climbs as dryness affects crops

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2024 07:24am

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat rose for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday to its highest level in one week, as concerns over dry weather conditions in key producing countries underpinned prices. Soybeans and corn edged higher on positioning ahead of a key US supply-demand report due on Friday.

“Wheat production prospects are tightening and farmers are not selling,” said one trader in Singapore. “We see an upside in prices.” The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 1.6% at $6.08-3/4 a bushel, as of 0546 GMT, having hit its highest since Oct. 3 earlier in the session. Soybeans added 0.3% to $10.23 a bushel and corn gained 0.7% at $4.23-3/4 a bushel.

Harsh weather is reducing wheat production in major global exporters, cutting inventories that have already been projected to hit nine-year lows. The Rosario grains exchange on Wednesday trimmed its estimate for the 2024/25 wheat harvest to 19.5 million metric tons, down from a previous estimate of 20.5 million tons.

Russia has sown 13 million hectares with winter grain so far this year and is aiming to sow 20 million hectares in total, the same area as last year, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said on Wednesday. The Sovecon consultancy warned on Sept. 25 that wheat sowing rates in Russia have fallen to an 11-year low, clouding the outlook for the 2025 grain harvest in the world’s top wheat exporter.

Traders were shifting attention toward monthly US government crop forecasts on Friday, including updated estimates of the US corn and soybean harvests after projections of record yields for both crops last month.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday and net buyers of CBOT wheat futures, traders said. They were net even in soyoil futures, traders said.

