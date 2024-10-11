Gold prices extends gains

NEW YORK: Gold prices extended gains on Thursday after traders added to bets that the Federal Reserve will deliver an interest-rate cut next month following the latest US economic data.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,617.15 per ounce as of 9:45 a.m. ET (1345 GMT) on track to snap a six-session losing streak. US gold futures edged 0.4% higher to $2,635.00.

US consumer prices rose slightly more than expected in September, but the annual increase in inflation was the smallest in more than 3-1/2 years. Another report showed that weekly jobless claims rose to 258,000 for the week ending Oct. 5, versus estimates of 230,000. “The CPI report didn’t bring much of a surprise and the jobs numbers show a trend of weakening, which puts the notion that the track to cut rates, helping gold.

Last few days, saw cooling in gold’s rally, so it is in a good position to go back up,” said Alex Ebkarian, chief operating officer at Allegiance Gold.

Markets now see an 88% likelihood of a 25-basis-point cut from the Fed next month versus 76% before the data, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Zero-yield bullion is a preferred investment amid lower interest rates.

Investors’ focus will shift to US Producer Price Index data on Friday for additional insights on rate cuts.