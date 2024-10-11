Gandapur hosts successful ‘grand jirga’ at CM’s House

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, on Thursday hosted a Grand Jirga at Chief Minister’s House, Peshawar which deliberated on the situation arising in the context of the incident that happened in district Khyber the other day.

After extensive discussions, members of the provincial assembly and leaders from all political parties attending the jirga, reposed their full confidence in Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and entrusted him with the responsibility to hold a negotiating Jirga for a peaceful resolution of the matter.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, accepting the responsibility to resolve the matter through talks, announced that he would host and lead the Jirga.

He expressed his gratitude to the members of the Grand Jirga for their trust. Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Provincial Assembly Members from various political parties and other parliamentarians, attended the Jirga. Federal Minister Mohsin Naqvi represented the federal government.

Other prominent political figures participating in the Jirga included Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Aimal Wali Khan, Professor Ibrahim, Mohsin Dawar, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha, Sikandar Sherpao, Speaker Provincial Assembly Babar Saleem Swati, Leader of the Opposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Dr. Ibad, Federal Minister Amir Muqam, and others.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to all parliamentarians and political leaders for their participation and their confidence in him to lead this Jirga.

He stated that he was thankful for the trust placed in him by all the parliamentarians and political leaders. He further said that they had gathered irrespective of political affiliations for the sake of peace in the province adding that protection of the lives and properties of the people belong to both general public or the forces, is the government’s foremost responsibility and priority.

He expressed the hope that through this Jirga, they would be able to find a peaceful solution to the problem at hand. “The solution to any problem does not lie in conflict or violence but in dialogue, and for this purpose, they convened the Jirga in accordance with Pashtun traditions” he remarked and added that the opinions and suggestions of all political leaders participating in the Jirga will be greatly honored and welcomed.

Participants lauded the efforts of the Chief Minister for convening the Grand Jirga with representatives from all political parties and emphasized the need to resolve the issue peacefully and through mutual understanding.

