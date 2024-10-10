AGL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.76%)
AIRLINK 138.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.84%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
DFML 47.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.4%)
DGKC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.24%)
FCCL 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
FFBL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.82%)
FFL 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 114.87 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.2%)
HUMNL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.46%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.39%)
MLCF 35.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.23%)
NBP 65.90 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.29%)
OGDC 170.67 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.75%)
PAEL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.57%)
PPL 129.70 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.14%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.57%)
PTC 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.35%)
SEARL 58.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.13%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 34.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TPLP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.43%)
TREET 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 46.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
UNITY 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,112 Increased By 21 (0.23%)
BR30 27,722 Increased By 343.4 (1.25%)
KSE100 85,835 Increased By 165.9 (0.19%)
KSE30 27,256 Increased By 39.9 (0.15%)
China’s yuan inches higher as PBOC support offsets dollar strength

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2024 12:19pm

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan inched higher against the dollar on Thursday, as the central bank’s latest move to prop up the equity market buoyed investor sentiment and offset broad greenback strength.

China’s central bank said earlier in the day that it would start accepting applications from financial institutions to join a newly created funding scheme, initially worth 500 billion yuan, to aid the capital market.

The announcement came ahead of the long-awaited finance ministry press conference on Saturday to detail plans on fiscal stimulus.

“We expect RMB gains on policy stimulus to be gradual given a still fragile economic outlook, and high uncertainty with regards to external trade and tariffs,” said Chang Wei Liang, FX & credit strategist at DBS, noting the recent market swings between anticipation and disappointment over China’s fiscal support.

As of 0326 GMT, the onshore yuan was 0.22% higher at 7.0642 to the dollar, while its offshore counterpart traded at 7.07 yuan per dollar.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.0742 per dollar, 8 pips weaker than a Reuters’ estimate of 7.0734.

China’s yuan gains against dollar

Currency traders said the yuan movements and market sentiment have been greatly affected by Chinese equity market performance, while capital flows also weighed on Hong Kong dollar’s cash conditions.

The overnight Hong Kong dollar HIBOR, which some market participants use as a barometer to gauge the strength of foreign capital flowing into Chinese assets in the financial hub, has been elevated.

It was fixed at 4.60893% on Thursday, up about 20 basis points from a day earlier.

China stocks rebounded in morning deals, with Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index bouncing more than 4%.

Separately, traders said they will also pay close attention to US inflation data due later in the day, as markets grow more confident about a patient approach from the Federal Reserve to further monetary easing following robust jobs data and the release of Fed minutes from its latest meeting.

Yuan China stocks

