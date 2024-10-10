AGL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.76%)
AIRLINK 138.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.84%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
DFML 47.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.4%)
DGKC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.24%)
FCCL 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
FFBL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.82%)
FFL 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 114.87 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.2%)
HUMNL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.46%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.39%)
MLCF 35.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.23%)
NBP 65.90 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.29%)
OGDC 170.67 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.75%)
PAEL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.57%)
PPL 129.70 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.14%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.57%)
PTC 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.35%)
SEARL 58.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.13%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 34.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TPLP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.43%)
TREET 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 46.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
UNITY 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,112 Increased By 21 (0.23%)
BR30 27,722 Increased By 343.4 (1.25%)
KSE100 85,835 Increased By 165.9 (0.19%)
KSE30 27,256 Increased By 39.9 (0.15%)
Oct 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Miners lift Aussie shares as China optimism resumes

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2024 11:57am

Australian shares ended higher for the second straight session on Thursday, with heavyweight miners leading the charge on expectations of higher demand from China after its government announced additional stimulus measures.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 0.4% at 8,223 points, hitting a more than one-week high. The benchmark ended 0.1% higher on Wednesday.

On Thursday, China’s central bank said it would start accepting applications from financial institutions to join a newly created funding scheme to aid the stock market, adding to its recent stimulus bazooka.

China is Australia’s largest trading partner, which bodes well in terms of demand for domestic companies.

“With China’s commitment to meeting economic targets and potential stimulus announcements on the weekend, investors are feeling less panicked by the sharp volatility this week,” said Mark Gardner, head of equities at MPC Markets.

Miners jumped 1.7% on the day as traders scooped up shares after sharp sell-offs over the last two sessions.

Australian shares rise on boost from banks

BHP Group and Fortescue closed 1.4% and 4% higher each.

Meanwhile, Rio Tinto ended 1.4% higher after a definitive deal to buy Arcadium Lithium on Wednesday.

The Australian shares of the Philadelphia-based lithium producer soared nearly 39%.

“If big corporate names such as Rio are out there ‘shopping around’, that adds a dose of extra confidence to the broader market,” said Tim Waterer, a market analyst at KCM Trade.

The energy sub-index rose 1% to become the second-biggest sectoral gainer, boosted by higher oil prices after concerns of supply disruptions on continuing Middle East tensions.

Sector heavyweights Woodside Energy and Santos gained 0.7% and 1%, respectively.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dipped 0.2% to finish the session at 12,754.58 points.

Its central bank announced a 50-basis-point rate cut on Wednesday.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Miners lift Aussie shares as China optimism resumes

Intra-day update: rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

ADB EDs assure support to structural reforms, stabilise economy

COAS Munir, Saudi investment minister discuss initiatives to strengthen bilateral cooperation

President Zardari to visit Turkmenistan today

Israel says it eliminates Hezbollah ‘Golan Heights’ member, Syrian media report Israeli airstrikes

Lalpir Power seeks shareholder approval for early termination of key govt agreements

RMB, FDI, export-oriented enterprises: GFZ may be granted exemption to initiate pilot project

Oil prices rise on US storm, fears of Israel-Iran conflict

Reform agenda, structural benchmarks: Govt reaffirms its commitment

ISMO: CCoE approves proposal by power division

Read more stories