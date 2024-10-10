AGL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
AIRLINK 141.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.39%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.63%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.03%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
DFML 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.16%)
DGKC 79.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.4%)
FCCL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
FFBL 54.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.24%)
HUMNL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.93%)
KEL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.84%)
KOSM 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.52%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
NBP 63.80 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.99%)
OGDC 169.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.45%)
PAEL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PPL 125.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.41%)
PRL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.09%)
PTC 13.26 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (9.14%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.79%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
TPLP 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.19%)
TREET 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.39%)
TRG 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
UNITY 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,091 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,347 Increased By 28.9 (0.11%)
KSE100 85,669 Increased By 5.3 (0.01%)
KSE30 27,216 Decreased By -224.9 (-0.82%)
Oct 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-10

IK’s focal person goes missing

Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2024 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: Intizar Hussain Panjotha, the focal person for jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan was “abducted” from Islamabad, said the party on Wednesday.

Talking to journalists, NaeemPanjotha, a PTI leader, who happens to be the brother of the lawyer, said that his brother has been abducted, against which the party has moved an application to the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The application states that all communication with IntizarPanjotha ceased after 4pm on October 8, adding despite extensive efforts to trace him including inquiries made to the police and various other agencies, his current location is yet to be known.

“Intizar Panjotha is out of contact. We strongly condemn and deplore his arrest/abduction. This is illegal and unlawful to arrest or abduct or enforced disappear anyone much less Intizar who is a lawyer,” it added.

The petition urges the court to direct the relevant authorities to ensure the prompt recovery of Intizar Hussain Panjotha. It made the federal government as respondent via the secretaries of Interior and Defence.

Additionally, the chief commissioner of Islamabad, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and the inspector general of Islamabad Police have been named as parties to the case, reflecting the serious nature of the allegations and the broad scope of the investigation sought by the petitioner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Islamabad High Court PTI Imran Khan Intizar Hussain Panjotha

Comments

200 characters

IK’s focal person goes missing

ADB EDs assure support to structural reforms, stabilise economy

RMB, FDI, export-oriented enterprises: GFZ may be granted exemption to initiate pilot project

Reform agenda, structural benchmarks: Govt reaffirms its commitment

ISMO: CCoE approves proposal by power division

SBP regulatory affairs: Finance minister says MoF shouldn’t intervene

FBR collects Rs647m as POS services fee since July ’23

Seeking assistance, apex court wonders whether it can retain ‘dam fund’ money

Ginners’ body, PPMA discuss issues with minister

KSA investment minister arrives

Deceased Chinese were not part of IPP talks: Finance Division

Read more stories