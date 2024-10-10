IK’s focal person goes missing

ISLAMABAD: Intizar Hussain Panjotha, the focal person for jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan was “abducted” from Islamabad, said the party on Wednesday.

Talking to journalists, NaeemPanjotha, a PTI leader, who happens to be the brother of the lawyer, said that his brother has been abducted, against which the party has moved an application to the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The application states that all communication with IntizarPanjotha ceased after 4pm on October 8, adding despite extensive efforts to trace him including inquiries made to the police and various other agencies, his current location is yet to be known.

“Intizar Panjotha is out of contact. We strongly condemn and deplore his arrest/abduction. This is illegal and unlawful to arrest or abduct or enforced disappear anyone much less Intizar who is a lawyer,” it added.

The petition urges the court to direct the relevant authorities to ensure the prompt recovery of Intizar Hussain Panjotha. It made the federal government as respondent via the secretaries of Interior and Defence.

Additionally, the chief commissioner of Islamabad, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and the inspector general of Islamabad Police have been named as parties to the case, reflecting the serious nature of the allegations and the broad scope of the investigation sought by the petitioner.

