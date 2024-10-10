AGL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
AIRLINK 141.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.39%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.63%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.03%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
DFML 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.16%)
DGKC 79.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.4%)
FCCL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
FFBL 54.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.24%)
HUMNL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.93%)
KEL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.84%)
KOSM 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.52%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
NBP 63.80 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.99%)
OGDC 169.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.45%)
PAEL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PPL 125.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.41%)
PRL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.09%)
PTC 13.26 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (9.14%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.79%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
TPLP 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.19%)
TREET 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.39%)
TRG 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
UNITY 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,091 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,347 Increased By 28.9 (0.11%)
KSE100 85,669 Increased By 5.3 (0.01%)
KSE30 27,216 Decreased By -224.9 (-0.82%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-10

Mountaineer Shehroze creates history

Muhammad Saleem Published 10 Oct, 2024 03:03am

LAHORE: Pakistan’s most esteemed mountaineer Shehroze Kashif (22) has etched his name in history by summiting Shishapangma, standing tall at 8,027 meters.

This incredible feat has not only elevated him to the pinnacle of mountaineering but also crowned him as the youngest Pakistani to conquer all 14 of the world’s highest peaks, setting a new benchmark for human endurance and national pride.

Shehroze said, “I knew it would be incredibly difficult, and the risk of losing my life was real. But I kept focusing on one thought — what if I succeeded? With strong faith in Allah, I found the strength to push through. Now, standing here, I realize that this achievement is not just about conquering mountains; it’s about conquering fears, doubts, and limitations. For me, it’s nothing short of a miracle.”

The Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation have not only provided financial backing but have also been a constant source of moral encouragement for Shehroze Kashif whose mountaineering journey, which began at the tender age of 11, is nothing short of inspirational.

By the age of 19, he had already made history by becoming the youngest Pakistani to scale Mount Everest (8,849m) on May 11, 2021, followed by setting another world record as the youngest climber to conquer K2 on July 27, 2021.

