Mountaineer Shehroze creates history

LAHORE: Pakistan’s most esteemed mountaineer Shehroze Kashif (22) has etched his name in history by summiting Shishapangma, standing tall at 8,027 meters.

This incredible feat has not only elevated him to the pinnacle of mountaineering but also crowned him as the youngest Pakistani to conquer all 14 of the world’s highest peaks, setting a new benchmark for human endurance and national pride.

Shehroze said, “I knew it would be incredibly difficult, and the risk of losing my life was real. But I kept focusing on one thought — what if I succeeded? With strong faith in Allah, I found the strength to push through. Now, standing here, I realize that this achievement is not just about conquering mountains; it’s about conquering fears, doubts, and limitations. For me, it’s nothing short of a miracle.”

The Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation have not only provided financial backing but have also been a constant source of moral encouragement for Shehroze Kashif whose mountaineering journey, which began at the tender age of 11, is nothing short of inspirational.

By the age of 19, he had already made history by becoming the youngest Pakistani to scale Mount Everest (8,849m) on May 11, 2021, followed by setting another world record as the youngest climber to conquer K2 on July 27, 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024