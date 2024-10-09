Seats for women, minorities: NA speaker again writes letter to ECP

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat has written a letter to the commissioner Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for a decision pertaining to women and minority seats.

Sources said that parliamentary leaders expressed serious concern in a letter to the National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq that the commission has yet to take decision on the seats of women and non-Muslim members of the lower house under the Election Amendment Bill, 2024. They asked the Speaker to ask the Election commission to take decision as soon as possible.

The speaker National Assembly had already sent a letter to the ECP on September 19, 2024, in which, he urged a prompt action to implement the revised Election Act, particularly regarding reserved seats and party affiliation changes.

Sources maintained that Ayaz Sadiq has again written a letter to the ECP at the request of parliamentary leaders requesting a decision from the Election Commission.

