AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.85%)
AIRLINK 143.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.33%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.01%)
CNERGY 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.69%)
DCL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
DFML 46.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
DGKC 80.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
FCCL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
FFBL 55.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.91%)
FFL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
HUBC 113.49 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.22%)
HUMNL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.58%)
KEL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.24%)
KOSM 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.72%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
NBP 63.57 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (3.62%)
OGDC 172.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.44%)
PAEL 25.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 129.60 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.61%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-5%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
SEARL 57.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.33%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.01%)
TPLP 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
TREET 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 47.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.55%)
UNITY 26.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,170 Increased By 76.9 (0.85%)
BR30 27,571 Increased By 252.6 (0.92%)
KSE100 86,193 Increased By 528.7 (0.62%)
KSE30 27,446 Increased By 5.1 (0.02%)
Oct 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-09

President HCSTSI expresses concern over condition of Auto Bhan Road

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2024 08:18am

HYDERABAD: Muhammad Saleem Memon, President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating condition of Auto Bhan Road, which is significantly impacting business activities and causing local traders to incur daily losses in the millions.

He noted that thousands of vehicles traverse this road daily, but the presence of potholes, debris, and water accumulation is severely hampering traffic flow.

Memon highlighted that the Sindh government had allocated 15 billion rupees for the restoration of Hyderabad's infrastructure in the 2022-23 budget, including road construction. However, no substantial and lasting work has been completed on Auto Bhan Road.

Despite the government's announcement at the beginning of 2023 regarding the restoration of a 30-kilometer road network, the condition of Auto Bhan Road remains unchanged. Temporary measures, such as laying bricks and stone powder, were instructed, but these have proven inadequate and have failed to fully alleviate the public's suffering.

In October 2023, Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro inaugurated an ADP project for the construction of Auto Bhan Road, which includes the building of a drainage channel and plans to widen the road from 36 feet to 44 feet on both sides. However, progress on this project has been sluggish, leading to not only disruptions in business activities but also significant hardships for residents.

Chamber President Saleem Memon emphasized the need for the transparent use of funds allocated for the restoration of Auto Bhan Road and insisted that the quality of the project must not be compromised. He urged that the planning should minimize inconvenience to citizens during the construction process and ensure that the repairs and restoration are completed in a timely manner so that business activities can continue uninterrupted.

Furthermore, he expressed concern that the poor state of infrastructure is forcing many businesses to relocate to other areas, resulting in substantial financial losses for local traders. If this situation is not addressed promptly, it could lead to even greater financial setbacks in the future, posing a serious threat to the economy of Hyderabad.

Chamber President Saleem Memon has called on the government to commence the repair work on this road immediately to alleviate the difficulties faced by the business community and residents. He also urged that the government expedite developmental projects and implement effective measures for infrastructure restoration to facilitate the city's progress and allow Hyderabad to regain its thriving business activities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

HCSTSI damaged roads HCSTSI president Muhammad Saleem Memon Auto Bhan Road

Comments

200 characters

President HCSTSI expresses concern over condition of Auto Bhan Road

Strike and strife cost economy Rs190bn a day: minister

Remittances: Two incentives available to banks and ECs now

Chinese delegation visits SIFC

Govt debt hits all-time high of Rs70.36trn by Aug-end

Aurangzeb tells foreign investors: ‘Govt focused on ensuring structural reforms’

Heavy investment expected in ‘Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund’

NPMC notes significant decline in inflation

Conditional export of sugar allowed

World Bank pledges $2bn to help govt respond to 2022 floods

Palestine, Lebanon: Cabinet approves establishment of PM’s Relief Fund

Read more stories