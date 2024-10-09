President HCSTSI expresses concern over condition of Auto Bhan Road

HYDERABAD: Muhammad Saleem Memon, President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating condition of Auto Bhan Road, which is significantly impacting business activities and causing local traders to incur daily losses in the millions.

He noted that thousands of vehicles traverse this road daily, but the presence of potholes, debris, and water accumulation is severely hampering traffic flow.

Memon highlighted that the Sindh government had allocated 15 billion rupees for the restoration of Hyderabad's infrastructure in the 2022-23 budget, including road construction. However, no substantial and lasting work has been completed on Auto Bhan Road.

Despite the government's announcement at the beginning of 2023 regarding the restoration of a 30-kilometer road network, the condition of Auto Bhan Road remains unchanged. Temporary measures, such as laying bricks and stone powder, were instructed, but these have proven inadequate and have failed to fully alleviate the public's suffering.

In October 2023, Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro inaugurated an ADP project for the construction of Auto Bhan Road, which includes the building of a drainage channel and plans to widen the road from 36 feet to 44 feet on both sides. However, progress on this project has been sluggish, leading to not only disruptions in business activities but also significant hardships for residents.

Chamber President Saleem Memon emphasized the need for the transparent use of funds allocated for the restoration of Auto Bhan Road and insisted that the quality of the project must not be compromised. He urged that the planning should minimize inconvenience to citizens during the construction process and ensure that the repairs and restoration are completed in a timely manner so that business activities can continue uninterrupted.

Furthermore, he expressed concern that the poor state of infrastructure is forcing many businesses to relocate to other areas, resulting in substantial financial losses for local traders. If this situation is not addressed promptly, it could lead to even greater financial setbacks in the future, posing a serious threat to the economy of Hyderabad.

Chamber President Saleem Memon has called on the government to commence the repair work on this road immediately to alleviate the difficulties faced by the business community and residents. He also urged that the government expedite developmental projects and implement effective measures for infrastructure restoration to facilitate the city's progress and allow Hyderabad to regain its thriving business activities.

