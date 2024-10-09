KE removes 7,000 illegal connections

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE), with the support of the law enforcement agencies, is actively conducting operations against electricity thieves and the illegal “kunda” mafia.

Over the past three months (July, August, and September 2024), the power utility launched 78 anti-kunda drives in Lyari, removed 7,400 illegal connections, weighing 9,100kg in total from K-Electric’s infrastructure. These illegal connections were responsible for stealing 1.1 million units of electricity. During this period, two FIRs were filed, and four cases were registered with the FIA.

Electricity theft remains a major challenge in the city. Illegal kunda connections bypass the network's safety protocols, posing significant risks to K-Electric’s infrastructure and the public. K-Electric continues its efforts to reduce losses and protect the power infrastructure.

Electricity theft and unpaid bills are two key factors that determine the loss profile of any area. Almost 70% of K-Electric’s network is exempt from load-shedding, and the power utility is continuously working to reduce losses in other areas to ensure reliable and safe power supply.

Load-shedding has been reduced or eliminated in areas, where losses have decreased. K-Electric urges customers, local representatives, and community leaders to promote a culture of timely bill payments and discourage electricity theft. Such measures are essential to ensuring uninterrupted power supply throughout the city.

K-Electric has taken additional steps in Lyari targeting inspections of buildings. The company engaged community leaders to raise awareness on the dangers of kundas and promoted regularization. Improved coordination has ensured faster complaint resolution and kunda removals, supported by awareness sessions and pamphlet distribution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024