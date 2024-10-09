AGL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-09

‘Credible’ forensic lab test must for vehicle auction

Sohail Sarfraz Published 09 Oct, 2024 08:33am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has made it mandatory for the Customs Department to conduct forensic laboratory test through a reputable forensic laboratory before auction of vehicles.

The FBR has amended the Customs Rules 2001 through a notification issued here on Tuesday.

Sources informed the FBR has introduced the amendments after intervention of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) to bring transparency in auction procedure of the imported vehicles.

The buyers of vehicles from customs auction would be able to get non-tempered vehicles. The timing of the forensic laboratory test is very important which needs to be done before the before auction of vehicles.

The decision would be instrumental in checking the auction of tempered vehicles in the country.

According to the notification, before putting vehicles to auction, forensic laboratory test may be conducted through a reputable forensic laboratory.

