Emergency Services marks ‘National Resilience Day’

LAHORE: ‘National Resilience Day’ was marked on Tuesday with a renewed pledge to continue efforts for building healthy, green and safe societies through the active involvement of trained communities.

Addressing a ceremony, held to mark the day, the Secretary Emergency Services, Dr Rizwan Naseer, emphasized the importance of effective coordination and cooperation between emergency services and Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) during disasters in affected areas. He expressed his solidarity with earthquake’s victims and their families. Prayers were also offered for ‘Shuhada’ of earthquake 2005.

The ceremony was attended by the Registrar Emergency Services Academy, Administrator ESD, Provincial Monitoring Officer, head of the wings of Emergency Services Department and a large number of under training trainee rescuers from other provinces.

Dr Rizwan also said today Rescue 1122 has become the integrated emergency services model in South Asia after United Nations certification. He said this journey from disaster 2005 to disaster resilience was not easy and full of challenges but today we are capable enough to provide right to timely emergency care and providing technical support to other province of Pakistan and South Asia. Seminars and training workshops were also organized in all districts of Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024