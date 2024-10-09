Toshakhana-II case: Indictment of IK, spouse deferred till 21st

ISLAMABAD: A special court on Tuesday again deferred indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi till October 21 in Toshakhana-II case about a jewellery set gifted by the Saudi Crown Prince.

Special Judge Central SharukhArjumand, deferred the framing of the charge against Khan and his wife without proceeding, due to security reasons.

It was scheduled that the charge would be framed against Imran Khan and his wife on October 8.

However, due to security concerns at Adiala Jail, hearing was delayed.

The jail authorities had requested the postponement of proceedings, citing security threats.

